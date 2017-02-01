A First Nations woman is in hospital after having a trailer hitch thrown at her from a moving vehicle last weekend while she was walking in a residential neighbourhood in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police are investigating the incident as an assault with a weapon, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.

Barbara Kentner, 34, required surgery after being struck in the stomach by the trailer hitch shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to Kentner's sister, Melissa Kentner, who witnessed the incident.

The passenger in the car yelled 'oh, I got one,' after throwing the hitch at the sisters who were walking on Dease Street near McKenzie Avenue, Melissa Kentner told CBC News on Monday.

Several First Nations youth who testified last year at an inquest into the deaths of their peers, said they often have things such as eggs or garbage thrown at them while walking down the street in Thunder Bay.

The passenger who threw the trailer hitch at her sister was blonde, Kentner said, and the vehicle was a car with a dark grey custom paint job that she has seen in the neighbourhood before.

Kentner said after the car drove past, she went back and picked up the trailer hitch to keep as evidence.

Police said they're looking for other witnesses who may have seen a dark-coloured four-door car in the south-side neighbourhood between 11 p.m. on Saturday January 28 and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 29.