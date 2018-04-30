Traffic stop leads to gun, drug charges: OPP

Four people are facing drug and firearm charges after a traffic stop by Rainy River OPP this week.

Police said the traffic stop occurred on April 27. During the traffic stop, it was discovered the male driver of the vehicle was wanted on a warrant issued by Winnipeg police.

The driver was arrested, and subsequent investigation revealed that all four occupants of the vehicle were in possession of a prohibited firearm, OPP said.

Police also seized a quantity of what was believed to be methamphetamine, as well as Canadian cash.

The four occupants of the vehicle — a 25-year-old man and 34-year-old woman from Winnipeg, and two women, aged 28 and 35, from Fort Frances — face a number of firearm- and drug-related charges.

All appeared in Fort Frances court on Monday.