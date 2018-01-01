A man from southern Ontario and another from Alberta face drug charges after an early-morning traffic stop in Thunder Bay.

In a media release, Thunder Bay police said an officer working on the annual Festive RIDE program saw a vehicle travelling northbound on Memorial Avenue at a high rate of speed at about 3:40 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle turned on to High Street S., where it was stopped by police, and upon speaking to the driver, an officer smelled alcohol.

The driver was asked to exit the vehicle, and he fled the scene on foot. He returned several minutes later, police said, and he and the male passenger were taken into custody.

Police said a search of the vehicle turned up a large quantity of drugs and some cash.

It's unclear what type of drugs were found, but police said they have a street value of about $69,000.

The two males are both facing drug trafficking charges.