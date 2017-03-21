Ontario Provincial Police say a crash involving a tractor trailer east of Nipigon, Ont. on Saturday has killed two people.

Sarvjeet Singh Chahal, 53, who was driving the truck and passenger Gurtej Chahal, 23, both of Shelburne, Ont. were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police reported that officers were called around 8:25 a.m. to the crash site on Highway 17, east of Nipigon in McAllister Township.

A transport truck had left the highway, police said in a written release, went into a ditch and rolled on to its side.

Police, paramedics and the Nipigon fire department were all called to the scene.

The investigation into the crash continues, police said on Monday.