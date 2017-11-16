More kids are expected to be signed up for the Toys for Tots campaign in Thunder Bay this year.

The program, run by the Professional Firefighters Association, gives gifts to children in low income families.

Last year 3,600 kids were in the program and more are expected to be in the program this year.

Joleene Kemp, chairperson of the Thunder Bay Christmas cheer, said that

Ontario Works and Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) numbers are up which is a good indication they will have more kids in need.

Money from Tim Hortons smile Cookies helps kick start this years campaign. (Jackie McKay/ CBC)

"It's rather sad that there this many individuals that require our assistance," said Kemp. "We're happy that we're able to do it, but it also means that as a society we are really doing something wrong."

The children that Toys for Tots provide for are low income families that call in to sign up or are with Ontario Works, or ODSP. This does not include children who are in social care.

"It's a rather significant number of individuals that we're dealing with and we aren't touching anyone else," said Kemp.

The annual campaign started over 50 years ago and raised $154,000 last year to buy things like toys and new clothes for the participants.

Tim Hortons Smile Cookie program raised $50,000 to kickoff the campaign. Most of the donations come from the community,

"Financial contributions are the best thing for us," said Paul Penna, co-chair of Thunder Bay's Firefighters Toys for Tots.

They also accept unopened new toy donations but a buyer, who has a list of age and gender for the kids, will buy gifts to fit the demographic.

There are about 1,200 people who volunteer for that campaign every year, according to Kemp.

"We are an opportunity for people to do one little thing and we hope maybe that will carry over and will go into other organizations so they will continue to do good work all year," said Kemp.

People are able to donate at the Toys for Tot stand in the food court of the Intercity Shopping Centre until Dec. 20.