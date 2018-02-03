A scientist from Thunder Bay, Ont., who has made a name for himself as a Nova Scotia toy-maker has just finished showcasing his classic wooden children's toys at a major Canadian trade show.

Ray Syvitski is better known in Halifax as the Toy Maker of Lunenburg — the name of the manufacturing company he owns.

Syvitski showcased his wooden blocks, rocking horses, pull-toys and other creations at the Toronto Gift Fair this past week in hopes of expanding his business.

He called the results "promising," saying he made numerous contacts and took several orders, including a couple of orders for custom creations.

Syvitski grew up in Thunder Bay, Ont., and credits his days as a student at Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute with helping him hone his woodworking skills.

"In Westgate at the time you could take trades," he said. "So I took a lot of trade courses, and one of them was woodworking, so there was a great help in familiarizing myself with a lot of the industrial tools that I use today."

Syvitski didn't go straight into toy-making after highschool, though.

First, he followed another one of his passions: chemistry. He graduated in British Columbia then held fellowships in California and Nova Scotia.

He settled in Halifax to work for the National Research Council and said he started building toys when his daughter was born because "a lot of the products that we saw in the stores and online were foreign-made products."

The Toy Maker of Lunenburg also makes and sells brainteasers and games. (Toymaker of Lunenburg)

Syvitski said he was laid off in 2014; he subsequently found himself looking for a new line of work so that he and his family could stay in Halifax, a city they'd come to think of as home.

Around the same time, the former owners of the Toy Maker of Lunenburg shop retired, and Syvitski arranged to take over the business.

"It's still slow getting your name out there, particularly across Canada," he said of the journey to build the enterprise. "We're starting to see the pay-off now."

"The Atlantic coast is very supportive of our products and we're slowly getting to the rest of Canada," he added.

Syvitski's sister, Heather, operates Dance Basics in Thunder Bay and sells Syvitski's toys at her studio.