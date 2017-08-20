Atikokan, Kenora, Wawa, Gogama, Marathon.

Everyone in Northern Ontario is familiar with them — they're vital communities with rich histories, integral to the region as we know it today.

But what about their names? Why are they called what they are?

This week on CBC's Up North, host Jeff Walters dug into that very question, examining how and why each of those communities earned its name, and what, exactly, those names mean.

Atikokan

First: Atikokan, a town in the northwestern part of the region, famous for its iron ore mines and love of canoes.

Lois Fenton, curator of the Atikokan Centennial Museum, explained the town's name comes from an Anishinaabe term that means "caribou bones."

In fact, one of the museum's prized pieces is a barren-ground caribou that's 12,000 years old.

To hear more, listen to Fenton's interview using the player below.

Gogama

In the heart of the northeast, along Highway 661, lies the town of Gogama, which was featured in the 1946 Warner Bros. short film The Forest Commandos.

Historian Gerry Talbot discussed the name of the town, explaining Gogama means "jumping fish" in Ojibway. The name, Talbot said, was given to the town in the early 1900s, and will likely never change — there's just too much history there.

Marathon

Back in the northwest, at the very top of Lake Superior, lies the town of Marathon.

Stan Johnson, president of the Marathon and District Historical Society, told Up North that Marathon wasn't always the town's name. In fact, the town was originally named Peninsula, a moniker that stretches back to the late 1700s and comes from a nearby peninsula that stretches out into Lake Superior.

In the mid-1940s, a pulp mill was built in the town, resulting in a population boom. That prompted a name change: Peninsula became Everest, in recognition of D.C. Everest, the mill's president.

However, Everest sounded too much like Everett, a name already in use by another town. So the name was again changed, this time time to Marathon, in honour of the Marathon Corporation, which owned the community's mill.

Wawa

​The town of Wawa — yes, the one with the goose.

The giant goose statue that welcomes visitors to the town is more than just a random tourist attraction, however. In fact, it ties into the town's name itself, Johanna Rowe, a historian and member of the Wawa Heritage Committee, said.

Kenora

And finally, the city of Kenora, located at the headwaters of Lake of the Woods.

Originally called Rat Portage, the process by which the community became known as Kenora is one of practicality.

The first two letters of Keewatin, Norman and Rat Portage were pulled together to make Kenora when they amalgamated.

Lori Nelson, director of the Lake of the Woods Museum, shared the story on Up North.