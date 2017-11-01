When you think of a highly-anticipated concert, you may think about a jam-packed arena, or a large concert hall.

In northwestern Ontario, the venues may be a little smaller, but a group of community-based volunteer groups ensure the entertainment is world class.

Tour de Fort is just one of eight entertainment series groups across the northwest, which work together to bring in acts that would, chances are, otherwise never stop in the northwest.

"We've brought in dance, we've brought in theatre pieces, mainly music. Folk, roots, jazz, blues, rock n' roll, we've had pretty much everything," said John Payne, the Hospitality and Prgramming Director with Tour de Fort in Fort Frances.

"We book pretty much anything. Usually we have one headliner, one big recognized name and that kind of sells the series. We sell our tickets as a series, so you get all six shows for $100 if you buy it before the early bird."

Other communities that book as part of the regional tour include Geraldton, Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Dryden, Kenora, Atikokan and Thunder Bay's Sleeping Giant Folk Music Society.

"Because of our geography and the distance between our shows, it works out better for us if we can book as a block. We've got eight communities across northwestern Ontario. We get together and book our shows to try and facilitate getting them to each invididual place."

Payne said booking artists as a one-off into smaller communities throughout the northwest would be cost prohibitive. If the groups band together, it gets easier to attract entertainment into the region.

The community groups work together, starting in January, to book the entertainment series to start the next fall. Usually, one big name act is attracted to the series, with most others being lesser known.

Payne said that has an unintended benefit.

"So, we get some big names in, but the rest of it has probably never been heard before, or probably seldomly heard here and there. That's what got me into the series. I got into it to see Serena Ryder and Crash Test Dummies was the season I started."

"I didn't know any of the other acts, and it's each act, the quality of the entertainment is so amazing, you just start to build from there. It's definitely opened up my music horizons."

The next Tour de Fort performance is on Friday, November 3, featuring Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar at the Townshend Theatre.