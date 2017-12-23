Christmas is just around the corner and while it might be too late to order anything online in time for the big day, Public Relations guru and Thunder Bay blogger Amanda Bay has found the most unique gifts from northwestern Ontario that last minute shoppers can take advantage of.

Here is a list of some the Top 20 Bay Awesome approved gift ideas from local artists and craftsmen in Thunder Bay, Ont.

1. Wintering House

Comfy and unique to northwestern Ontario, Bay said the owners of Wintering House Designs met at the Fort Williams Historical Park and have been hand-screening clothes in Thunder Bay for the past two years. From the popular moose on the Highway 11/17 design to sleeping giant inspired prints, Bay said "it's something every Thunder Bay-er will definitely wear." And as of December 2017, Bay said Wintering House Designs not only makes hoodies and t-shirts but also pillow cases and more.

2. Prime Gelato's 2018 Club Membership

Treats are a must during the holiday season and while gym memberships may be a popular gift, this membership is sure to get you some extra brownie-points. With flavours like bourbon eggnog, members "get 12 pints of gelato once a month...and there's a special shelf just for members-only," Bay said.

(Amanada Bay / Blog)

3. Macrame + Driftwood's Handcrafted wall hanging

Looking for some beautiful home decor for the interior designers in your family? This dreamy fringe macrame wall hangings is made out of "cotton yarn and each one is really unique in the sense that [the owner] dyes all of the yarn, so it's never the same colour," Bay said. The driftwood comes from the shores of Lake Superior, which makes this gift a unique one-of-a-kind treasure only found in northwestern Ontario.

4. 2 Cheeky Chics

The winter months in northwestern Ontario is a time where residents need to bundle up to endure the cold. Inspired by the styles of the traditional Nipigon nylon, the baby booties from 2 Cheeky Chics are sure to keep the toes of your little ones warm and cozy this holiday.​\

"They are super warm, super trendy and they are durable too!" Bay said.

5. Sauna Tee

Holidays can be a hectic time for many. For those in your family that needs some relaxation this holiday season, the sauna tee bag by Orysi Aromatherapy and Body Care is the perfect gift, according to the Thunder Bay blogger. "Packed full of herbs and essentials oils [like] eucalyptus [and] peppermint," Bay recommends heating up your sauna to the desired temperature and throwing these bags into your sauna bucket for some extra relaxation.

6. Milk & Water Baking Co. Cupcakes

These treats sell like hot cakes during the holidays, according to Bay. Having been opened for only two months, the bakery's Instagram page already has a following of over 83 thousand people, "so they are not just a hot item in Thunder Bay, [but] it's gone worldwide," Bay said. Make sure to get your hands on some of this year's holiday flavours like snickerdoodle, after eight mint, and gingerbread cream cheese.

"My favourite, it's the church window," Bay said, "so its got those cool little marshmallow squares that my mom use to make right on top of the cupcake."

"It's just divine."

(Amanda Bay / Bay Awesome Blog)

7. Clover Lane Crates

Looking for a secret Santa gift? Clover Lane Crates can help you find the perfect gift with their one-of-a-kind theme boxes that's filled with Canadian-made artisan goodies. "You go online and pick which theme you want for your crate," Bay said, and depending on the theme, each box will be filled with different items like shaving cream and lotion. "There's something for every one," Bay said.

The popular blogger said she discovered many of the items by searching local stores, restaurants and craft shows.

"I really challenged myself this Christmas, to shop local," Bay said, "I really wanted to get all of my gifts and presents in Thunder Bay."

From cooking glasses at Giorg Restaurant to a trio of Heartbeat Hot Sauce, Bay's list of the top 20 best holiday gifts from Thunder Bay is sure to bring smiles on Christmas morning.