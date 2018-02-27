OPP are seeking the public's help after four tires were stolen off a parked pickup truck in Northwestern Ontario on the weekend.

Police say the truck's owners parked at the intersection of Highway 105 and Deer Lake Road, in the District of Kenora, at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, and left the truck there while they went snowmobiling.

When they returned at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26, they found the truck's four tires had been stolen, along with a jack and a shovel.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Dryden OPP, or Crime Stoppers.