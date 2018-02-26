Thunder Bay residents joined a nation-wide call for justice on the weekend, holding a rally to call for changes after a man accused of second-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine was found not guilty.

"As an Indigenous woman, I find it's very important to honour our sister Tina, and just really important to come together as a community and support one another," said Shai Loyie, one of the event's organizers. "It has been very challenging with everything that's been going on across the country, within the justice system."

Fontaine was 15 when she was found dead in Winnipeg's Red River in August 2014. In December 2015, Raymond Cormier was charged in her death.

Last week, Cormier, now 56, was found not guilty of second-degree murder by a jury.

Rallies, marches and vigils took place across Canada on the weekend, much like they did in the aftermath of Gerald Stanley being found not guilty in the shooting death of Colten Boushie earlier this month.

Loyie said she was "completely disengaged" when she heard Thursday's verdict.

"I couldn't react," she said. "I was still coping with the Colten Boushie verdict, and it's really sad that as an Indigenous person, in order to survive, I have to completely turn off my emotions."

"I didn't have any real reaction, and I'm still trying to come to terms with exactly what had happened."

Loyie said the turnout at Sunday's rally gave her strength, however.

Drumming, dancing

"I see the resilience within our people," she said. "I'm always in fear of ... being harmed, or having hurtful things said or done, so seeing all these other confident, Indigenous men and women coming together makes me feel that much more powerful and empowered."

The rally included drumming, dancing, and those in attendance were given a chance to speak.

"This has been going on for a very long time," said Michelle Derosier, who attended the rally. "These struggles that we face as Indigenous people on this land are nothing new. So, after a while, you start to get tired."

"I'm tired of these marches, I'm tired of vigils for our young people," she said. I'm tired for our women who are being murdered, and for our young men that are being murdered in this country, and their murderers are able to walk away."

'Demand action'

Derosier called on non-Indigenous people to get involved and demand action.

"I'm hoping that they're going to be willing to speak up and take action within their own governments," she said. "Not just have soft conversations, but actually start to demand action."

"Demand action from municipal, provincial and federal governments, and people that actually have power in this country to start making changes, so we can stop having gatherings like this."