Illegal moose hunt, decoy sting, in the northwest lead to $3,500 in fines for Timmins man

A Timmins, Ont., man has been fined $3,500 for carelessly discharging his firearm down a roadway last October in a decoy hunting sting.

Court heard last week that the man stopped his truck and fired two shots from his rifle down Tri Lake Road in the direction of a white-tailed deer decoy on Oct. 30 near Nestor Falls, Ont.

The decoy was placed by Kenora Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conservation officers in an effort to target unsafe hunting practices, the ministry said.

"The ministry reminds the public that it is illegal and unsafe to shoot from, down or across a public road while hunting and to discharge a firearm without due care and attention for people and property," officials said in a release Tuesday.

The man pleaded guilty to the hunting violation, and in addition to being fined, he received a three-year hunting suspension. Before being able to apply for another hunting licence, he will also need to pass the Ontario Hunter Education Course.

The ministry is asking for those who see a natural resource violation to report it to their tips line at or at local ministry offices during regular business hours.