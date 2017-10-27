Kenora's environmental and cultural heritage has been marked by the burying of a time capsule at the Lake of the Woods Discovery Centre. The capsule also marks Canada 150 and the completion of the Trans Canada Trail.

The northwestern Ontario city was one of just five communities on the Trans Canada Trail in the province to be selected to take part in the capsule project.

Judy Underwood is a member of the Kenora Urban Trail committee.

She says Kenora's placement in the centre of Canada has made it a natural meeting place.

"It's a very significant part of the geography of people coming together historically. It's been a gathering place way, way back," she said.

Items in the time capsule include Hockey Day in Canada items, a Canada 150 toque and City of Kenora merchandise. (photo credit: Betty Wires )

Underwood said Kenora's completed trail system is well developed and is the last section in Ontario before it passes into Manitoba. She also said it is an accessible trail system.

"Part of it goes through the city of Kenora, so it's on the sidewalks and is paved," she said. "We also have some asphalt trails around Rotary Way and Rabbit Lake that are accessible to all people in the community."

Underwood said some of the items placed in the time capsule include a Great Trail t -shirt, City of Kenora merchandise, media coverage of Canada150 and items from the Hockey Day in Canada event.

The capsule burying ceremony was held on October 19, 2017, at the Lake of the Woods Discovery Centre.

Underwood says Betty Wires,a board member of the Trans Canada Trail Ontario was on hand for the burial ceremony, as were city dignitaries including Mayor Dave Canfield and council member Mort Goss.

The time capsule is scheduled to be unearthed in 25 years, during the year 2042.