A baseball from the Under-18 World Cup, a Grade 10 class photo, copies of city documents and a Trans-Canada Trail T-shirt were among the items buried in a time capsule at Lorne Allard Fisherman's Park in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Monday.

The time capsule is one of six being buried at points along the Trans Canada Trail in Ontario, to celebrate the opening of the route this year.

The capsule is not expected to be opened again for another 25 years.

"The significance is that it represents 25 years of work that have gone into creating the Trans Canada Trail," said Iain Mettam, Trans Canada Trail Ontario representative, "and this location, northern Ontario, with great water trails, Path of the Paddle, and the Lake Superior Water Trail as well as the city trails, just seemed to be the ideal spot."

Fisherman's Park in particular, is the point where the water portion and land portions of the trail meet in Thunder Bay.

Snapshot of life

Students from St. Ignatius High School at Fisherman's Park in Thunder Bay. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

The capsule contains items meant to provide a snapshot of life in Thunder Bay today. The city of Thunder Bay, Trans Canada Trail Ontario, and a class of Grade 10 history students at St. Ignatius High School all made contributions.

"I think it's a great idea. It's a cool thing to be able to do this now and see it happen, and then in 25 years hope to be able to come back," said student Alyssa Bossio.

She and her classmates chose to include their class photo and a St. Ignatius uniform T-shirt along with some other items they felt represented their school and students of their age, including a fidget spinner.

Student Nicholas Perardi said he would like to be there when the capsule is opened in 2042.

"When I'm 40 that'll be fun," he said.