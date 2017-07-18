An official with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reminding area residents to be mindful of ticks when outdoors this summer.

The tick population in the area is rising according to health unit data, and some of the ticks found in the Thunder Bay, Ont. area can transmit Lyme disease to humans, says Ken Deacon, the health unit's vector-borne disease program coordinator.

"The risk is low, but it's real," he said. "Therefore, people should internalize that we have ticks here, they carry an awful disease. Wear [long pants] if you're going to spend any time in the bush, use repellent, and for sure do a tick check every evening."

"It takes them a while to transmit the disease."

Nearly 600 ticks submitted for analysis this summer

So far this year, Deacon said, the health unit has received nearly 600 tick submissions for analysis.

That's about 200 more than had been received by this time last year, he said.

Analysis has shown the vast majority of those have been wood ticks, which don't carry Lyme disease.

About 35 of the submitted ticks have been identified as blacklegged ticks, or deer ticks, which can carry the disease.

In fact, two ticks submitted this year tested positive for Lyme disease. However, both were brought here from Minnesota by travellers, Deacon said.

"They go to the [National Microbiology Laboratory] for testing, and that takes some time to get results back," Deacon said. "So we're looking at results from late May-early June."

"We have had locally-acquired, positive ticks last year in Thunder Bay," he said. "So, later in the season, we'll probably see some positives for ticks that have been picked up within the district."

Wood tick population growing

The number of blacklegged ticks is on par with last year, meaning wood ticks are the species seeing the population growth, Deacon said.

And while Deacon said more people seem to be aware of ticks and the importance of submitting them for analysis, data shows an increase in the actual number of wood ticks, too.

"We carry out active surveillance, and so that's independent of what the public has heard, and how the public is responding to our request for them to bring in ticks," Deacon said. "The active surveillance indicates that the number of wood ticks has actually increased."

Deacon said the region's recent weather may be a factor.

"One of their prime mortality factors is dehydration," he said. "The wet spring, summer that we've had, it's ideal for the ticks' survival."

The good news, Deacon said, is that awareness among the region's residents seems to be rising, but the health unit will be conducting a survey this summer to better evaluate that.

Anyone finding a tick is asked to put it in a Ziploc bag and drop it off at a health unit office.