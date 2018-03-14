The Lakehead University Thunderwolves women's club hockey team is hitting the ice in Columbis, Ohio, today as it defends its national American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) division two championship.

Lakehead enters the tournament with a record of 12-3 and ranked first in the west division.

They open the championships with a game against Montclair State University at 11:45 a.m. today. The schedule then sees Lakehead face off against the University of Buffalo on Thursday, and Boston College on Friday.

The winners of each pool then play Saturday, setting up Sunday's championship game, Lakehead athletics said.

"I think the team is feeling quite good as we head back to defend our national championship title," Dan Calvert, head coach, said in a media release.

"Like any team we have had a few bumps during the season but we rebounded very quickly and are back on pace with last year," he said. "We played a very challenging schedule this season and this prepared us for what is to come in Columbus."

The team became the first Canadian team to win the ACHA division two national championship last year.

All games at this year's national championships will be live streamed.

