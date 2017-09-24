Lakehead University's men's hockey team has announced its 2017-2018 roster, a 27-member squad which includes eight freshmen and two former NCAA players, the team said.
The roster for the team, based in Thunder Bay, Ont., includes 16 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies. It is made up of one fifth-year senior, six seniors, eight juniors, four sophomores, and eight freshmen.
"I'm excited about the team we have this year," said coach Bill McDonald. "We have several good additions — some with local ties, and a couple of former NCAA players that we were fortunate enough to recruit."
"Combined with our returnees, it makes for an interesting team that should have a lot of depth," he said. "That creates competition which is good for a team. I'm looking forward to getting the season underway to see what we've got."
This year's forwards are:
- Austin McDonald
- Dylan Butler
- Trevor Hynnes
- Brennen Dubchak
- E.J. Faust
- Billy Jenkins
- Matt Alexander
- Sam Schutt
- Zack Whitlock
- Devin Fullum
- Grant Valiquette
- Daniel Del Paggio
- Brett Wolframe
- Josh Laframboise
- Scott Gall
- Cooper Leitch
Defensemen:
- Tyler Anton
- Dillon Donnelly
- Jake Ringuette
- Callum Fryer
- Patrick Murphy
- Jonathon Masters
- Aaron Wesley-Chisel
- Joseph Leonidas
And handling goaltending duties will be Justin McDonald, Devin Green, and Nic Renyard.
Thunder Bay fans can get a look at the new team on Tuesday morning as CBC Superior Morning Wakes Up with the Wolves, broadcasting live from Fort William Gardens, while the team plays a Blue vs. White intrasquad game.
The puck drops at 7 a.m.
This fast-paced, three-period, one-hour game will feature:
- The players in full uniform
- Referees
- The singing of O Canada
- Fully lit scoreboard with music pumping through the speakers
- The CBC Blue vs. White trophy on the line
- Wolfie!
Fans who come out can also win plenty of Thunderwolves and CBC swag. Coffee and snacks will be on hand, as well.
The doors of the Fort William Gardens will open at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 26, and the game runs from 7-8 a.m., so there's still plenty of time to get the kids to school.
