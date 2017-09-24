Lakehead University's men's hockey team has announced its 2017-2018 roster, a 27-member squad which includes eight freshmen and two former NCAA players, the team said.

The roster for the team, based in Thunder Bay, Ont., includes 16 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies. It is made up of one fifth-year senior, six seniors, eight juniors, four sophomores, and eight freshmen.

"I'm excited about the team we have this year," said coach Bill McDonald. "We have several good additions — some with local ties, and a couple of former NCAA players that we were fortunate enough to recruit."

"Combined with our returnees, it makes for an interesting team that should have a lot of depth," he said. "That creates competition which is good for a team. I'm looking forward to getting the season underway to see what we've got."

CBC host Lisa Laco will once again be on-hand to present the CBC Blue vs. White trophy at the 2017 CBC Wakes Up with the Wolves Hockey Edition on Tuesday morning. Here she is presenting the trophy after the inaugural game in 2016. (Ron Desmoulins/CBC)

This year's forwards are:

Austin McDonald

Dylan Butler

Trevor Hynnes

Brennen Dubchak

E.J. Faust

Billy Jenkins

Matt Alexander

Sam Schutt

Zack Whitlock

Devin Fullum

Grant Valiquette

Daniel Del Paggio

Brett Wolframe

Josh Laframboise

Scott Gall

Cooper Leitch

​Defensemen:

Tyler Anton

Dillon Donnelly

Jake Ringuette

Callum Fryer

Patrick Murphy

Jonathon Masters

Aaron Wesley-Chisel

Joseph Leonidas

And handling goaltending duties will be Justin McDonald, Devin Green, and Nic Renyard.

Thunder Bay fans can get a look at the new team on Tuesday morning as CBC Superior Morning Wakes Up with the Wolves, broadcasting live from Fort William Gardens, while the team plays a Blue vs. White intrasquad game.

CBC Thunder Bay Wakes Up with the Wolves on Tuesday morning. (Lakehead University Thunderwolves)

The puck drops at 7 a.m.

This fast-paced, three-period, one-hour game will feature:

The players in full uniform

Referees

The singing of O Canada

Fully lit scoreboard with music pumping through the speakers

The CBC Blue vs. White trophy on the line

Wolfie!

Fans who come out can also win plenty of Thunderwolves and CBC swag. Coffee and snacks will be on hand, as well.

The doors of the Fort William Gardens will open at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 26, and the game runs from 7-8 a.m., so there's still plenty of time to get the kids to school.