After reviewing nearly 900 images, judges from the Lake Superior Magazine have announced the winners for the 23rd annual Lake Superior Photo Contest on Monday.

"Our spectacular Big Lake neighbourhood — touching on three U.S. states and a Canadian province — offers plenty of visual beauty, and when you couple that with the extremely high technical and composition quality of the images that are entered, it continues to be delightfully difficult to narrow to a few winners," editor of Lake Superior Magazine, Konnie LeMay said in a written statement.

She said judges have chosen a total of five photographers from the the categories: Lake/Landscape, People/Humour, Nature, Artsy/Altered and Maritime.

An image titled, Old Woman Bay, from Garry Kaiser in Windsor won first place in the Lake/Landscape category and was also chosen as the winning photo for the magazine's cover.

Kaiser won $150 plus a wall calendar and a subscription to the magazine.

Thunder Bay residents Donald Malcom, James Brown and Bruce Sympington were some of the other winners from Ontario with images of the Sleeping Giant taken from Red River Road and High Street earning second place in the Artsy/Altered category.

This photo by Donald Malcom of Thunder Bay, Ont. features the Sleeping Giant taken from Red River Road and High Street. It earned second place in the Artsy/Altered category for this year's Lake Superior Photo Contest. (Lake Superior Magazine / web)

Officials said the overall Grand Prize was awarded to Gary McCormick of Grand Marais, Michigan for his photo of the coast of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

He has earned $200, a one year subscription to Lake Superior Magazine, a 2018 Lake Superior wall calendar and an award certificate.

Second place winners also received subscriptions, mini calendars and an award certificate, with all winners given a honourable mention in the February/March 2018 issue of the Lake Superior Magazine.

Officials from the magazine added that winners in the Maritime category may appear in the North Star Port magazine and will also receive a year subscription to it from the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, who assisted in judging the category.

Photos that have been chosen for this year's annual contest can be viewed online.

Officials said the deadline to enter for next year's Lake Superior Photo Contest is Oct. 15 with the entry form and contest rules posted on the Lake Superior Magazine website.