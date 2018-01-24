An initiative in Thunder Bay, Ont., known as a "safe sober site" to help young people under the age of 25, is awaiting approval from Ontario's Ministry of Health and Long Term Care, according to city officials.

On Tuesday, Coun. Joe Virdiramo updated the Thunder Bay Police Services Board on the progress a number of stakeholders, including police as well as several health and social service agencies, are making.

"It's going to be a project that hopefully we are going to implement to deal with youth ... for a safe sobering and detoxification," Virdiramo said. "We are looking at a facility that's going to be restructured to meet the needs of these youths."

The initiative is in response to a recommendation made by the jury at the inquest into the deaths of seven First Nations students in Thunder Bay. The recommendation called for consultations "to develop an alternative facility for intoxicated youth, including remote First Nation students, who cannot return home until their intoxication level has subsided."

Anyone under the age of 25 who is too intoxicated can go to the facility on their own, or be taken there by a friend or first responders. "No youth will be turned away if they need the help," Virdiramo said.

Thunder Bay city council along with the police services board, Matawa First Nations Management as well as various health and social services agencies are working on the proposal. A site has reportedly been chosen and Virdiramo said stakeholders are finalizing necessary details to seek approval from the province.

Virdiramo said he couldn't specify exactly where the facility would be located but that it is in the vicinity of Grandview Lodge.

"I think it's a service that's really needed and required for our city," Virdiramo said. "There will be staff [at the facility] that is trained to deal with intoxicated youth or youth with substance abuse [issues]."

He added that counselling and other medical supports will be available.

Virdiramo said they hope to get approval from the ministry by early February.