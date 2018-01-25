Police in Thunder Bay, Ont are asking the public to be careful and take caution when dealing with private businesses and individuals after they have arrested a Lakehead resident with a number of fraud related charges.

Officials released a written statement saying that the Thunder Bay Police Service Economic Crime Unit have completed investigating 11 complaints they've received since 2016 from various people who hired a handyman and prepaid for home repairs and items that were never delivered.

Police said 41-year-old Richard Williams Nestor Belbas has been charged with eight counts of fraud over $5000, three counts of fraud under $5000 and nine counts of breach of probation.

Investigators would like to remind residents to always confirm who you're dealing with when entering into an agreement and be cautious when making payments before the work is complete.

Officials said the 41-year-old has been released but is expected to return to court on Feb 13.