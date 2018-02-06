Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police arrest 38-year-old man for Mac's store robbery

Police officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they have arrested a 38-year-old man on Monday night in connection with a robbery of a Mac's Convenience Store on May Street North.

Police responded to call just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6

Police said they responded to a robbery at a Mac's Store on May Street North. The suspect fled the scene and the 38-year-old man was later spotted standing outside a Mac's store on Arthur Street. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Officials released a written statement on Tuesday saying that a uniform patrol responded to a call regarding a male suspect who had robbed the Mac's store just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb.6.

Police said no one was injured and the male fled the scene.

Shortly after at 10:30 p.m. police said a male matching the description of the suspect was seen by uniform officers as he stood outside of a Mac's store on Arthur Street.

Officials said the male was arrested in connection with the May Street store robbery and has been charged with Robbery and Breach of Probation.

He remains in custody until a court date has been set.

