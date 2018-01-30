Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspect who police believe is responsible for a robbery on Monday night.

According to a written statement, a 25-year-old employee at the Mac's convenience store on Beverly Street reported that a male entered the store at approximately 10:05 p.m. and then again shortly after at 10:09 p.m.

Police said when the male suspect entered the store the second time, he had a knife and demanded money and cigarettes.

He left the store on foot after receiving both items and according to police, the employee was not injured.

Police describe the suspect as approximately 5'10" tall with a thin build, short black hair and wearing black clothing as well as red and black shoes.

Thunder Bay police have released the surveillance video and are asking anyone who can identify the male to call police or Crime Stoppers.