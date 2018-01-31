Four years ago, knitter and yarn wholesaler Maggie Erickson had absolutely no interest in knitting. In fact, having crocheted throughout her teenage years, Erikson said she didn't like using two needles to make something until one random day, she decided it was time to learn.

"Over the years, my mom — she's always been a knitter — and she's always said, you have to learn how to knit," Erickson said.

"One day [when] my second son was just a baby, I said to myself, you know I just have this itch now [and] I have to learn and I wanted to knit socks."

She said her first project turned out terribly with "holes and big stitches and little stitches," but by the end of it, despite its imperfection, she fell in love with knitting.

From knitting to spinning

Erickson's love of knitting didn't stop at socks. Soon after her first project, Erickson become obsessed with knitting and wanted to know everything about it.

"I was like I don't know how you make it into yarn [and] I want to know [so] I watched Youtube videos ... and my mom brought over a little spindle that she had and some fibre, and I just gave it a whirl and I was a natural," Erickson said.

From there she started to buy raw fibre that came straight from sheep and decided to try colouring it; the first time using Kool-Aid.

"I didn't want it white, I wanted some kind of colour to it," Erikson explained, so "I made all these ... cool colours on the fibre and then I'd spin it into yarn and I'd knit something."

Erickson learned to dye her own yarn. (Firefly Fibre Arts / Facebook)

There was a lot of experimentation with colours, all in her kitchen sink, she said. "It was a real learning experience and an eye opener and I loved it," she said.

A hobby to a business

Soon Erickson's basement was overflowing with yarn, wool, raw fibre and anything to do with knitting.

"I ran out of room [so] I had to start getting rid of it somehow," Erickson said, so " I just basically opened up an Etsy shop and said here's my stuff and people wanted it."

She was surprised to see how much popularity her products were gaining on the online store, where she can sell to customers around the world.

"If somebody was to type in, hand-dyed yarn, you want yours to be on the first page, and I was." Erickson said.

From there it didn't take long for local residents in Thunder Bay to quickly notice Erickson and her local wool products as messages started to pour in on Etsy asking her if they could come pick up the yarn from her directly.

Erickson said she started an Etsy page as a way to get rid of some of her personal collections of yarn. (Firefly Fibre Arts / Facebook)

After meeting some fellow knitters in town, word quickly spread and soon Erickson's yarn was being sold at several local wool stores.

"I hope I can continue to do more wholesale ... to Canadian stores that want my yarn," she said.

Currently Erickson said her products have been shipped all over the world, including places like Japan and Australia.

Her products can be found on her Firefly Fibre Arts Facebook page or at various art supply stores in Thunder Bay.