The dark days of December and January in northwestern Ontario are nearly over as the days get a little longer and temperatures warm up to more seasonal values.

Although February is just around the corner, if you're a person who likes blue skies, open lakes and a little fly fishing, there's still several months to go before we can finally get rid of our cabin fever.

Which is why the North Shore Steelhead Association (NSSA) has been holding their annual Fly Fishing Film Tour for the past three years at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium around the first couple weeks of February.

"We figured we need to do something in the middle of winter, just to break up the winter and mid-February sounds like a great time to just get a bunch of enthusiasts out to see some great films," NSSA Vice President Terry Kosolowski told CBC's Outdoor Columnist Gord Ellis.

Ellis has been attending the unique event for the past three years and has noticed the increase in popularity.

"The first one was three or four years ago, it was actually held at a ballroom of a hotel and at the time it was a good crowd, like 150 to 200 people there...and I think last year they had well over 300," Ellis explained.

With beautiful scenery shown in high definition and lots of unique fly fishing films, the 4th Annual Fly Fishing Film Tour will take place on February 17, 2018 in Thunder Bay.

Terry Kosolowski the Vice President of NSSA said on Feb 17 guests will be able to enjoy films from all over the world including Dubai, Alaska and even northwestern Ontario. (Christina Jung / CBC)

"It's a film tour that goes all around the world and I think they show 150 showings, [and] get up to around 50,000 people see these same films," Kosolowski said, so "you can expect to see films from the Caribbean, from Alaska, Dubai, Africa, [and] all over the world."

With the increase in popularity every year, Kosolowski said they are hoping to see around 500 people attend this year.

"Fly fisher people are very passionate about it...and the films themselves, they play to that passion and the middle of winter is the best time because people are getting pretty itchy for spring," Kosolowski said.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium box office.

Details of the event along with a promotional trailer is available on the Fly Fishing Film Tour - Thunder Bay Facebook.