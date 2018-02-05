The trial of two former University of Ottawa hockey players, Guillaume Donovan and David Foucher, began on Monday at the Thunder Bay, Ont. courthouse with both suspects pleading not guilty to sexual assault.

Proceedings began around 2 p.m. with Crown counsel reviewing the publication ban which applies to the name and identity of the victim and well as any identifying testimony.

The Crown's first witness was a University of Ottawa Gee-Gee's player who allegedly met the victim on the night in question through Tinder and shared an adjoining hotel room with Donovan.

According to the witness, after beating the Lakehead Thunderwolves in overtime, the team had some "pre-drinks" before heading out to celebrate at Tony and Adams Bar & Grill in Thunder Bay.

He said he and the alleged victim went back to his hotel room.

CBC Ottawa's Matthew Kupfer is at the proceeding with up to date tweets on what happening inside.

W: The lights were on, the door to the adjoining hotel room was closed but he didn't check if it was locked. They went to his bed. — @matthewkupfer

Witness said he realized someone else was in the room when he saw Donovan beside him between the hotel room beds. Lights were off. — @matthewkupfer