Indigenous students from Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School and Sir Winston Churchill Collegiate and Vocational Institute gathered at Lakehead University's Thunder Bay campus on Monday for the second annual Indigenous High School Law Day.

Approximately 80 Indigenous students participated in the annual event with presentations from a variety of Lakehead programs including the Native Access Program, the Native Nurses Entry Program, the Indigenous Learning Department as well as other key features of the legal program.

"If you have a passion then this is your law school," Dean of Lakehead University's Faculty of Law, Angelique EagleWoman said, "this is where we want people who care about the north to come and get their law degree and then go back out in their communities."

She said becoming an Indigenous law student at the university means they'll be able to understand the unique issues faced by remote First Nation communities in northwestern Ontario as well as find the right solutions to those challenges.

Angelique EagleWoman is the Dean of the Faculty of Law at Lakehead University's Thunder Bay campus. She said she was inpsired to pursue a career in justice at the young age of eight after a tragic family event. (Heather Kitching / CBC)

Inspired by a member of her own family, EagleWoman said it wasn't until the age of eight she realized she wanted to provide justice for her people.

"My aunty's husband — my uncle — was beaten when he went into pay a speeding ticket and he was African American," EagleWoman explained, "from there my father had me reading books about the struggles that we've been in as Indigenous people...and that really made me want to think about justice as a career."

She said the main message for this year's Indigenous High School Law Day is for students to remember to continue to dream big and pursue their passion.

Grade 12 Dennis Franklin Cromarty student, Destiny Fiddler was one of the students who participated in the annual law day. With graduation coming up in May, Fiddler said becoming a lawyer has crossed her mind before.

Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School, grade 12 student, Destiny Fiddler particpated in the 2nd annual Indigenous High School Law Day. She said she has thought about becoming a lawyer and Monday's information session gave her the inspiration to pursue her passion (Heather Kitching / CBC)

"I've been wanting to go on the Indigenous path and work for my people, but becoming a lawyer has crossed my mind once or twice...and I mostly got inspired by the river accidents that been happening in Thunder Bay," Fiddler said

She said although she plans to attend Confederation College after graduation, hearing EagleWoman speak and attending the annual event has inspired her to continue reaching for her dreams and working toward what she's most passionate about.

"I've learned that anyone can do what they want if they set their mind to it," Fiddler said.