For the second time in as many years, the Lakehead University Thunderwolves women's hockey team has captured a national title, competing south of the border.

The Thunderwolves downed Minot State University 5-1 in Sunday's final of the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Division Two championships. The win capped off a near-perfect run at the tournament, with Lakehead winning four of their five games.

The team tied Boston College on Friday.

The championship tournament took place in Columbus, Ohio.

Lakehead entered the tournament with a record of 12-3, which ranked them first in the ACHA west division.

The Thunderwolves punched their ticket to the finals by defeating Bishops University 4-3 on Saturday.

Michelle Carlson had a hat trick in Sunday's final, while Alexandra Sawyer and Azia Vass each scored one goal.

With last year's championship win, the Thunderwolves became the first Canadian team to win the ACHA Division-two national championship.