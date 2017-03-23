A post-mortem examination of the body of a 57-year-old woman found near a Thunder Bay, Ont. shopping centre will likely take place this week, the regional supervising coroner said.

"The post-mortem is taking place in Toronto," Dr. Michael Wilson said. "The body has been taken to Toronto already for this to occur."

"There are number of steps that need to happen in Toronto, including imaging and scanning and the post-mortem itself."

Wilson said the post-mortem will likely happen Thursday or Friday.

Police were called to an open area behind the Canadian Tire store at the Thunder Centre shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, March 21, over a report of an unresponsive woman found lying on the ground.

A post-mortem examination is expected to happen Thursday or Friday in Toronto. (Cathy Alex / CBC)

First responders confirmed she was deceased. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

"The post-mortem will help us to identify whether there are any injuries that appear to have been caused or inflicted by another person, and obviously that's where we're worried about criminal suspicion," Wilson said. "So at this point, all options are still open."

The woman's identity has not been released, but police confirmed her age in a media release issued earlier this week.

Wilson said his office has been in contact with the woman's family, and will be updating them as new information comes in.

Police securing scene

In the meantime, Thunder Bay police continue to hold the scene, which has been cordoned off by police tape.

"The police will hold the scene anytime that we don't have a clear cause of death," Wilson said.

"Pending the outcome of the post-mortem, which is going to give us some further answers, it's not uncommon for police to keep a scene secure."

Thunder Bay police referred questions to Wilson's office on Thursday.