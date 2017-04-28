Dr. Jesse Zroback, from Kenora, Ont., has been reaching for the stars since he was just a toddler, and now they could be within his grasp.

The family physician is one of 17 people to make the short list for two astronaut positions available with the Canadian Space Agency.

"It feels fantastic. It's one step closer to potentially living my dream," said Zrobak. "My mom and her friends talk about me saying 'I want to go to the moon' since the age of two and so it's been a lifelong aspiration."

Zroback has always been passionate about discovery through exploration and adventure, even taking up surfing the chilly waters of the north shore of Lake Superior, near Marathon and Terrace Bay.

"I have a surfboard and a really thick wetsuit and in the middle of a snowstorm, I'll swim outside of Terrace Bay and hit some waves with some of my friends and we've got icicles dripping from our faces and it's a good time."

Dr. Jesse Zroback, one of 17 finalists for the Canadian Space Agency's astronaut program, also surfs the winter waves on the north shore of Lake Superior. (MCpl Chris Ringius, DND/Canadian Space Agency )

Being thrashed around by winter waves may have prepared Zroback for some of the aptitude tests he was put through during the agency's selection process.

They include time in the "dunker" which simulates trying to escape a submerged helicopter.

"It's filling up with water. It's upside down. You have to hold your breath and then unbuckle and make sure you're oriented in the right way and then you have to find the window to get out before running out of breath."

The really tough part? The candidates can go from sitting at a desk to being placed in the dunker in the space of 30 minutes, without any warning of what's coming next.

"I think the most difficult part so far has been the fact there's just test after test after test throughout the entire day and you don't know what the schedule is," he said.

Dr. Jesse Zroback, of Kenora, Ont., had to complete a series of aptitude tests during the Canadian Space Agency's selection process. (Canadian Space Agency )

Zroback, unlike most of the other 16 candidates, does not have a military background. But he holds a degree in both engineering and medicine and believes the combination has given him a unique skill set, especially when it comes to problem solving under stress.

"If something goes wrong in space the repercussions are quite large if you make a mistake and so you really have to be able to think well under pressure and when I'm working in the emergency department and I've got someone's life in my hands, I need to make sure that I think well on my feet." said.

The Canadian Space Agency is expected to announce the names of its next two astronauts in late June or early July.