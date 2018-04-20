The Sandy Zaitzeff trial: A timeline

The trial of suspended Thunder Bay lawyer Alexander "Sandy" Zaitzeff is scheduled to begin next week.

Zaitzeff is facing a number of charges, including sexual assault and assault. But the case against Zaitzeff is a complex one, and its effects have been far-reaching.

The matter is entwined with an ongoing extortion case against Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs, his wife, Marisa, and Mary Voss. Zaitzeff's charges played into a recent obstruction of justice and breach of trust trial for city police chief J.P. Levesque. All charges against Levesque were dismissed.

While many details remain unknown, or subject to publication bans, CBC Thunder Bay has compiled a timeline of the events so far, sourced through court and police documents, as well as recent court proceedings.

Timeline

On or about October 25, 2016 : A video is recorded showing what court documents call "an intoxicated Alexander Sandy Zaitzeff" proposing marriage to Heli Kijanen. The video shows that Keith Hobbs was present when it was shot, among several other people. Court documents also allege that Zaitzeff posted the video to Youtube, or directed Kijanen to do so, on or after October 25.

: A video is recorded showing what court documents call "an intoxicated Alexander Sandy Zaitzeff" proposing marriage to Heli Kijanen. The video shows that Keith Hobbs was present when it was shot, among several other people. Court documents also allege that Zaitzeff posted the video to Youtube, or directed Kijanen to do so, on or after October 25. October 25, 2016: Craig Loverin, a friend of Zaitzeff's, receives a call from Keith Hobbs, who warns him to be careful about signing any affidavits on behalf of Zaitzeff. According to testimony heard in court in December, Keith Hobbs also asked Loverin to try to persuade Zaitzeff to purchase a house for Thunder Bay resident Mary Voss.

Craig Loverin, a friend of Zaitzeff's, receives a call from Keith Hobbs, who warns him to be careful about signing any affidavits on behalf of Zaitzeff. According to testimony heard in court in December, Keith Hobbs also asked Loverin to try to persuade Zaitzeff to purchase a house for Thunder Bay resident Mary Voss. Between October 19 and November 20, 2016: According to court documents, Keith Hobbs, Marisa Hobbs, and Mary Voss allegedly attempt to induce Zaitzeff to purchase a house for Voss. In doing so, court documents say, they used "threats, accusations or menaces of disclosing criminal allegations to the police, thereby committing extortion."

Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs. (Dave Rae/CBC)

November 17, 2016: Hobbs calls Loverin, requesting to meet. The two meet late in the evening in the parking lot of a local grocery store. Hobbs gives Loverin a USB stick, telling him that it contains videos that are "unfavourable to Zaitzeff," court documents show. Keith Hobbs asks Loverin to give the USB stick to Zaitzeff, so Zaitzeff "would know how much trouble he was in."

Hobbs calls Loverin, requesting to meet. The two meet late in the evening in the parking lot of a local grocery store. Hobbs gives Loverin a USB stick, telling him that it contains videos that are "unfavourable to Zaitzeff," court documents show. Keith Hobbs asks Loverin to give the USB stick to Zaitzeff, so Zaitzeff "would know how much trouble he was in." November 18, 2016: Loverin gives the USB stick to Zaitzeff, and they watch some of the videos it contains. The videos include Zaitzeff speaking using profane language when speaking to Voss.

Loverin gives the USB stick to Zaitzeff, and they watch some of the videos it contains. The videos include Zaitzeff speaking using profane language when speaking to Voss. November 19, 2016: According to the statement of claim filed by Keith Hobbs, which hasn't been proven in court, Zaitzeff "verbally warns" Keith Hobbs that he would "submarine and bury him as a result of Mayor Keith Hobbs indicating that he would be contacting the police with information concerning serious allegations of sexual impropriety engaged in by Alexander Sandy Zaitzeff."

According to the statement of claim filed by Keith Hobbs, which hasn't been proven in court, Zaitzeff "verbally warns" Keith Hobbs that he would "submarine and bury him as a result of Mayor Keith Hobbs indicating that he would be contacting the police with information concerning serious allegations of sexual impropriety engaged in by Alexander Sandy Zaitzeff." November 25, 2016: Zaitzeff is arrested by Thunder Bay police, and charged with assault, sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and mischief, and is taken into custody. Several more sexual assault and assault-related charges involving more individuals have since been laid against Zaitzeff. All details are subject to a publication ban. Later, during Levesque's trial, Loverin would testify that Keith and Marisa Hobbs had begun attending dinners and other events at Zaitzeff's home in the months prior to the lawyer's arrest.

Zaitzeff is arrested by Thunder Bay police, and charged with assault, sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and mischief, and is taken into custody. Several more sexual assault and assault-related charges involving more individuals have since been laid against Zaitzeff. All details are subject to a publication ban. Later, during Levesque's trial, Loverin would testify that Keith and Marisa Hobbs had begun attending dinners and other events at Zaitzeff's home in the months prior to the lawyer's arrest. December 8, 2016: Loverin approaches RCMP officers from the Thunder Bay detachment while they were getting their vehicles washed at the business where Loverin works — one of the officers was also a friend of Loverin's — and asks for advice regarding his interactions with Keith Hobbs. Loverin tells them he isn't conformable going to the city police due to Zaitzeff's criminal charges. They ask him to provide a formal statement at the local detachment the next day.

Loverin approaches RCMP officers from the Thunder Bay detachment while they were getting their vehicles washed at the business where Loverin works — one of the officers was also a friend of Loverin's — and asks for advice regarding his interactions with Keith Hobbs. Loverin tells them he isn't conformable going to the city police due to Zaitzeff's criminal charges. They ask him to provide a formal statement at the local detachment the next day. December 9, 2016: Loverin provides a video-taped statement, under oath, to the RCMP, providing details of his interactions with Hobbs over the preceding months.

Loverin provides a video-taped statement, under oath, to the RCMP, providing details of his interactions with Hobbs over the preceding months. December 14, 2016: Two members of the RCMP meet with Levesque, retired deputy chief Andy Hay, and Insp. Sylvie Hauth (who has since been appointed deputy chief) to discuss Loverin's statement. It's agreed that city police will take over the investigation, with the intent of passing it on to an outside agency, such as the OPP. RCMP couldn't continue, as they don't have jurisdiction to investigate local crimes in Thunder Bay. In addition, Zaitzeff had been involved as a lawyer in a class-action lawsuit against the RCMP over allegations of bullying and harassment in the national force.

Two members of the RCMP meet with Levesque, retired deputy chief Andy Hay, and Insp. Sylvie Hauth (who has since been appointed deputy chief) to discuss Loverin's statement. It's agreed that city police will take over the investigation, with the intent of passing it on to an outside agency, such as the OPP. RCMP couldn't continue, as they don't have jurisdiction to investigate local crimes in Thunder Bay. In addition, Zaitzeff had been involved as a lawyer in a class-action lawsuit against the RCMP over allegations of bullying and harassment in the national force. December 21, 2016: Andy Hay officially retires as deputy police chief. At his retirement function, Levesque tells Keith Hobbs about the RCMP investigation.

Craig Loverin testified in December that he approached Thunder Bay RCMP in December 2016 about his dealings with Mayor Keith Hobbs. He provided a statement at the RCMP detachment the next day, under oat.

December 22, 2016: Sylvie Hauth is named acting deputy chief. Meanwhile, RCMP is contacted by two city police officers, who say Keith Hobbs contacted them and asked about the extortion allegations. The RCMP contacts Levesque, who, according to court documents, apologizes, saying he neglected to inform them about his conversation with Hobbs the previous day. Court documents show Thunder Bay RCMP detachment commander Normand Roy contacts his superiors in London, Ont., and it's decided that the RCMP would refer the investigation to the OPP.

Sylvie Hauth is named acting deputy chief. Meanwhile, RCMP is contacted by two city police officers, who say Keith Hobbs contacted them and asked about the extortion allegations. The RCMP contacts Levesque, who, according to court documents, apologizes, saying he neglected to inform them about his conversation with Hobbs the previous day. Court documents show Thunder Bay RCMP detachment commander Normand Roy contacts his superiors in London, Ont., and it's decided that the RCMP would refer the investigation to the OPP. Between December 21, 2016, and May 7, 2017 : According to court documents, Keith and Marisa Hobbs allegedly "attempt to obstruct the course of justice in a judicial proceeding by interfering in a criminal investigation into an allegation of extortion reported to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police."

: According to court documents, Keith and Marisa Hobbs allegedly "attempt to obstruct the course of justice in a judicial proceeding by interfering in a criminal investigation into an allegation of extortion reported to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police." December 23, 2016: Zaitzeff's licence to practice law is suspended by the Law Society of Upper Canada.

Zaitzeff's licence to practice law is suspended by the Law Society of Upper Canada. January 2017: OPP launch an investigation relating to "allegations of criminal wrongdoing" involving a municipal politician after receiving a request from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Mid-January 2017: Sylvie Hauth officially becomes deputy chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service.

Sylvie Hauth officially becomes deputy chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service. January 26, 2017: Loverin, a member of the Canadian Armed Forces Reserve in Thunder Bay, attends a Veterans Affairs event. Keith Hobbs and Normand Roy are also there. Loverin would later testify during Levesque's trial that as he left the event, Keith Hobbs accused him of lying. Keith Hobbs also said he was willing to take a polygraph test. Roy would later testify in court that Keith Hobbs spoke to him about Loverin's statement, saying he couldn't believe the RCMP sent it to Ottawa for investigation. Roy also testified Keith Hobbs threatened to add Roy to his lawsuit.

Loverin, a member of the Canadian Armed Forces Reserve in Thunder Bay, attends a Veterans Affairs event. Keith Hobbs and Normand Roy are also there. Loverin would later testify during Levesque's trial that as he left the event, Keith Hobbs accused him of lying. Keith Hobbs also said he was willing to take a polygraph test. Roy would later testify in court that Keith Hobbs spoke to him about Loverin's statement, saying he couldn't believe the RCMP sent it to Ottawa for investigation. Roy also testified Keith Hobbs threatened to add Roy to his lawsuit. Late February, 2017: Loverin receives correspondence from a law firm, informing him that Keith Hobbs was going to sue Loverin over statements the latter made about the former.

Loverin receives correspondence from a law firm, informing him that Keith Hobbs was going to sue Loverin over statements the latter made about the former. March 17, 2017: Keith Hobbs files a notice of action, signaling his intent to file a lawsuit against Zaitzeff and Kijanen.

April 13, 2017: Keith Hobbs files a statement of claim against Zaitzeff and Kijanen over alleged defamation. According to the statement, Hobbs seeks general damages of $750,000, special damages of $100,000, and punitive damages of $100,000. The document notes that Kijanen was employed by Zaitzeff at "all material times."

Keith Hobbs files a statement of claim against Zaitzeff and Kijanen over alleged defamation. According to the statement, Hobbs seeks general damages of $750,000, special damages of $100,000, and punitive damages of $100,000. The document notes that Kijanen was employed by Zaitzeff at "all material times." June 2, 2017: Deputy police chief Sylvie Hauth is appointed acting Thunder Bay police chief.

Deputy police chief Sylvie Hauth is appointed acting Thunder Bay police chief. July 19, 2017: Keith Hobbs goes on leave from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation's (MPAC) board. An MPAC spokeswoman says the leave is for 90 days; it's unknown whether Hobbs requested it, or if it was initiated by MPAC.

Keith Hobbs goes on leave from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation's (MPAC) board. An MPAC spokeswoman says the leave is for 90 days; it's unknown whether Hobbs requested it, or if it was initiated by MPAC. July 21, 2017: Ontario Provincial Police issue a release indicating Keith and Marisa Hobbs, as well as Voss, have all been charged with extortion. Keith and Marisa Hobbs are also charged with obstruction of justice. OPP Staff Sgt. Carolle Dionne told CBC News the charges stem from the same investigation that led to charges against Levesque.

December 4, 2017: The trial for Levesque gets underway. In an earlier proceeding, Levesque elected to be tried by judge alone. Loverin is the first witness called to testify by Crown attorney Jason Nicol.

The trial for Levesque gets underway. In an earlier proceeding, Levesque elected to be tried by judge alone. Loverin is the first witness called to testify by Crown attorney Jason Nicol. December 2017: During his trial, Levesque testified he informed Keith Hobbs about the charges out of concern that the mayor would react badly, as Keith Hobbs was "unpredictable." Levesque was worried Keith Hobbs would find out about the investigation regardless, and blindside Hauth while Levesque was away on vacation. Levesque was scheduled to be out of the office until mid-January 2017. The Crown, meanwhile, attempts to paint Levesque's actions as a "scheme."

During his trial, Levesque testified he informed Keith Hobbs about the charges out of concern that the mayor would react badly, as Keith Hobbs was "unpredictable." Levesque was worried Keith Hobbs would find out about the investigation regardless, and blindside Hauth while Levesque was away on vacation. Levesque was scheduled to be out of the office until mid-January 2017. The Crown, meanwhile, attempts to paint Levesque's actions as a "scheme." February 21, 2018: Four charges against Zaitzeff are dropped due to lack of evidence.

Thunder Bay Police Chief J.P. Levesque, right, embraces his parents outside the courthouse after charges of obstructing justice and breach of trust against him were dismissed. (Jeff Walters / CBC)

January 25, 2018: Justice Bonnie Warkentin dismisses all charges against Levesque, saying the police chief acted "in good faith" when he spoke with Hobbs, and exercising his discretion in doing so "was not improper."

Justice Bonnie Warkentin dismisses all charges against Levesque, saying the police chief acted "in good faith" when he spoke with Hobbs, and exercising his discretion in doing so "was not improper." January 26, 2018: The Thunder Bay Police Services Board revokes Levesque's administrative suspension, clearing him to return to work.

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board revokes Levesque's administrative suspension, clearing him to return to work. January 29, 2018: Levesque returns to work as Thunder Bay's police chief. Hauth returns to her position as deputy chief.

Levesque returns to work as Thunder Bay's police chief. Hauth returns to her position as deputy chief. February 23, 2018: Levesque attends his first Thunder Bay Police Services Board meeting since returning to his position.

Levesque attends his first Thunder Bay Police Services Board meeting since returning to his position. April 10, 2018: Keith Hobbs tells CBC News that he's considering running for a third term as Thunder Bay mayor.

The trial for Zaitzeff is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 26 at the Thunder Bay Consolidated Courthouse.

The case against Keith Hobbs is still making its way through the court process. No trial has yet been scheduled.