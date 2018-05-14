Young Professionals Week kicks off in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay, Ont., city councillor Rebecca Johnson proclaimed the second annual Young Professionals Week at city hall Monday morning, kicking off a week of activities that includes a speed-networking evening and several yoga and dance events.



The week is organized by SHIFT: Thunder Bay's Young Professionals Network, in conjunction with the Young Professionals Network of Ontario.



The goal is to encourage people in the community to take notice of and take pride in what young professionals are doing in the city, said SHIFT vice president Dani Ashley.



"While we may be young, we are making strides, and we are doing things in the community that are benefitting and moving the whole community forward," she said.



The week kicks off with SHIFT's annual general meeting on Tuesday.

In addition to SHIFT, Thunder Bay is home to Racialized Young Professionals, a young professionals network aimed at breaking down racial barriers in the community.

