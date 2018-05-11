Is older always wiser?: Push on to recruit younger candidates for Thunder Bay city council

Around the city council table in Thunder Bay, Ont., over half of the 13 members of council are retired.

It's a common scene for many municipalities in northwestern Ontario, where councils tend to trend older, with retired members filling their ranks.

In Thunder Bay, just one member of council is under the age of 40. Shelby Ch'ng, who represents the Northwood ward, was voted in four years ago.

"I've had a number of candidates and just different people that watched my campaign before, see how I've broken in and want to make a difference themselves," said Ch'ng, adding that she wants to see more young people taking part in municipal politics.

Ch'ng said she is willing to give advice to would-be members of council — particularly young candidates — who are willing to serve the community.

She said the biggest issue for many young candidates is respecting opinions and being able to listen.

"Making sure that you do get out, you do meet people," she said. "Because having an opinion doesn't make a good councillor necessarily."

"It's understanding how your opinion differs from the opinion of the public and also, what's in the best interest of Thunder Bay."

Name recognition

Wesley Ramage, who is 33, was one of the youngest council candidates in the 2014 municipal election. He's running again this year for the McIntyre ward. Ramage finished in second place in 2014 to incumbent Trevor Giertuga.

Wesley Ramage will run as a ward councillor for McIntyre in Thunder Bay's 2018 municipal election. He is one of the youngest candidates to, so far, declare his intention to run. (Jeff Walters/CBC) Ramage said the biggest challenge he faced was name recognition, meaning he had to get himself known in his ward.

"Every single evening going around door-to-door, door-to-door, door-to-door, and just knocking and meeting and talking," he said of his on-the-ground approach. "I think that's the only way to overcome that."

Ramage said he believes that young candidates bring a fresh perspective to the table, as well as a different viewpoint, as many young people may have new families or work full-time.

"[They] might have a better idea what services those younger families might need, while still being able to support that senior demographic as well."

"Having that balance on council is really important."

Kevin Cernjul, 31, has also declared his candidacy for mayor in Thunder Bay.