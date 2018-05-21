Thunder Bay yard waste collection starts Tuesday

The City of Thunder Bay will begin organic leaf and yard waste collection on May 22, after postponing this year's collection cycle due to the late spring.

Collection will continue until June 1 on regular recycling days.

The city is reminding residents that it will only accept leaf and yard waste in Kraft (paper) bags, and while there is no bag limit, bags must not weigh more than 40 pounds or 18 kilograms.

The city will also collect sticks and branches, but those must be bundled with rope or twine and be under one metre (39 inches) long and 61 centimetres (24 inches) in diameter. Grass clippings are not accepted.

"Leaf and yard waste put out at the curb is added to the compost pile at the Solid Waste and Recycling Facility, and the result is a rich soil additive for flower gardens and lawns," said Jason Sherband, manager of solid waste and recycling services. "As a bonus, putting organic waste out for this special collection helps extend the life of our landfill by reducing the waste disposed of as regular garbage."

Anyone seeking for more information can call Infrastructure and Operations dispatch at 625-2195.