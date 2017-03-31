Canadian Olympic gold medal wrestler Erica Wiebe has a simple message for the hundreds of young athletes she's meeting at the Lakehead Wrestling Club tournament and training camp Thursday to Sunday, in Thunder Bay, Ont.

"You are enough," she says.

Like many people Wiebe has grappled with issues of self-confidence and self-esteem.

But she said the sport of wrestling, which she describes as "a sweaty chess match'' because of its combination of strength, physical fitness and mental strategy, has taught her that everyone has their own talents, and there are many ways to triumph.

Erica Wiebe shows her Rio 2016 Summer Olympics gold medal to five-year-old Gracie Marano, who is in the Wolf Pup program with the Lakehead Wrestling Club. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

"You can out-tactic someone, you can out-technique somebody, you can outlast somebody, that's usually my form of winning, but I love wrestling as metaphor for life because there are so many different ways to win and there are so many different ways that you can be successful and I think it really celebrates the uniqueness of every individual."

It's a philosophy Wiebe has come to embrace in her own life.

She said she often questioned her own abilities and wondered if she had enough to win a match, a tournament, an Olympic gold medal.

"It's a big scary goal and that is something I really had to overcome. I still continue to overcome it and deal with it but that simple task of reminding yourself that who you are is enough is something that I still work through everyday and so, it's still a process."

Canadian Olympic gold medallist Erica Wiebe is in Thunder Bay, Ontario until April 2 to inspire and educate young athletes. (Lakehead Wrestling Club)

It's a process that worked for Wiebe on the day it counted most at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

In the weeks leading up to that all-important competition, she said she visualized what winning a gold medal would feel like.

"For me, that feeling I was pursuing, I had it the moment that I walked into the venue that morning. I had done every single thing I could to prepare and I felt like a champion before I even stepped on the mats."

Wiebe shared stories of her journey to the top of the Olympic podium, and her thoughts on women in sport with about 250 children, aged five to 13, competing in the Gord Garvie Youth Memorial Tournament, an event hosted by the Lakehead Wrestling Club on Thursday.

She'll deliver a similar message to about 200 high school students from both the Lakehead Public and Thunder Bay District Catholic boards on Friday, and spend the weekend offering advice and inspiration to the elementary and high school athletes attending the Lakehead Wrestling Club training session.