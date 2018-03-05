The International Women's Day flag has once again been raised at the Thunder Bay's city hall to mark the one-week celebration aimed at improving the lives of women around the world.

Director of the Northwestern Ontario Women's Centre, Gwen O'Reilly said this year, the recent #MeToo and #TimesUp movement has lent a new sense of energy and hope to the celebrations.

"It's not just a wave anymore, it's an incoming tide," O'Reilly explained, "this MeToo movement, to me, it's women expressing their resounding lack of faith in the legal and other institutional system."

She said while Thursday, March 8 marks International Women's Day, for the past several years officials at the Northwestern Women's Centre have worked tirelessly to partner with various organizations in the Lakehead to promote the annual celebration.

"It feels different [and] there's certainly more energy and hope," O'Reilly said, "we're not equal yet but I think a lot of us are starting to be able to see it from here."

On Monday, March 5 organizers from the local women's centre invited Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs to talk about the importance of celebrating the international event. They also invited Joy Wakefield who works as a lawyer for Legal Aid Ontario as a guest speaker.

According to Wakefield, approximately 47 per cent of women in Ontario who have been sexually abused by their partners did not report it to police.

"It's good that we're having discussions about it [because] that shows progress, but in terms of solving them, we have a long ways to go," O'Reilly said.

She said now is the time to encourage women to speak up and speak out about their experience and create a reality that reflects the lives of women in society.

"I think that ... the MeToo movement makes it clear that women are no longer going to accept the promise of eventual equality," O'Reilly said.

"Now is the time."

This year's International Women's Day will be celebrated with a solidarity march at St. Paul's United Church on Thursday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m.



