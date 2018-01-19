Women in Thunder Bay, Ont., plan to join millions around the world on Saturday in support of the second Women's March.

The first event in 2017 — the Women's March on Washington, and marches in other cities in support of that initiative — were launched in reaction to the presidency of Donald Trump. This year's events will include the first march in Thunder Bay.

It's important to continue the fight for women's rights and human rights, said organizer Nancy Johnson.

"I think because the fight for gender equality is far from over," she said. "Marginalized voices still need to be heard [and] we've had the issues with #MeToo and "Times Up" campaigns."

Johnson said she attended a Women's March in Saskatoon last year and saw that it had "a big impact on the city," which led to the idea to bring a similar march to Thunder Bay.

There aren't many large events organized by women that focus on women's issues in the way this one does, she said, adding that the provincial election this year is another reason for women to make their voices heard.

Johnson said she's hoping to see up to 200 people at the Thunder Bay event; a gathering, she added, that will promote a positive atmosphere.

"I think it's going to be a very friendly atmosphere," she said. "We don't want any negative attacks on men or any political parties."

"We just want go out and send a message and let the community know that we have a lot of women that are interested in issues that are happening to us."

Marchers in Thunder Bay are scheduled to meet at the Ka-Na-Chi-Hih Centre on Dease Street. The event runs from noon until 2 p.m. Johnson said everyone is welcome to attend.