A lawyer from Thunder Bay, Ont., says she will be part of a major march taking place on January 20, in Washington D.C., — the day after Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the United States.

Chantelle Bryson will be one of the tens of thousands of women expected at the Women's March on Washington.

It's the first major event scheduled after Trump is sworn in as Commader-in-Chief.

Bryson says marches are not normally her thing, but she has deep concerns about Trump.

"[I've] never been in a march. Never been to a protest...ever," Bryson said. "But felt just very compelled given, again, not just the rhetoric, but the life-long conduct of the President-elect."

Chantelle Bryson will be one of the thousands of women taking part in the The Women's March On Washington, Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. (photo credit: Facebook)

Bryson said the plan to go to the march started when she was chatting with some friends about the election results.

She liked the idea of visually standing up for girls and women, especially vulnerable women. The more she thought about it, she said, the more convinced she became to go to Washington.

"It grew into wanting to stand up for anyone in a minority, or in a disenfranchised situation, that will be directly, or indirectly, impacted by the rhetoric and the culture change it creates," Bryson said.

Bryson said she will not be the lone Canadian at the Women's March on Washington. In fact, she said there looks to be quite a few people from north of the border heading to Washington this weekend.

"I know there are some lawyers going from Toronto," Bryson said. "I know there is a web site for the Canadian arm of this event. So that's a coordinated effort of buses taking women, girls and other supporters down to D.C. together."​