Dry conditions lead to more than a dozen weekend grass, brush fires Thunder Bay fire says

Fire officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., say people need to be mindful of dry conditions this spring as over a dozen wildfires were reported around the city over the weekend.

In a media release issued Sunday evening, the Thunder Bay Fire service said it responded to 15 grass and brush fires over the weekend.

Six of those were large fires, with one in the Parkdale area requiring assistance from Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) firefighting crews, who used a helicopter to put out the blaze.

MNRF firefighters were also called to assist with another grass fire, which broke out Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Copenhagen Road in Shuniah at about 3:45 p.m.

Initial reports suggested people were trapped inside a burning structure at the scene, Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services said in a release. Multiple agencies were dispatched, including the Thunder Bay and Shuniah fire departments, OPP, Superior North EMS, and MNRF.

Upon arrival, however, crews found a large grass fire burning around a residential dwelling. No people were inside the home.

Thunder Bay firefighters knocked down the flames while MNRF personnel stopped the fire from spreading into a nearby forest. The fire was extinguished by 5 p.m., and the cause was determined to be improper disposal of smoking materials by the resident, a media release stated.

Dry conditions

The Thunder Bay and Shuniah fire departments are reminding people that recent warm weather and wind as well as low precipitation, have made grass and bush areas in and around Thunder Bay very dry, and easy to ignite.

Grass and brush fires often expose homes and other valuable property to fire, and large grass and brush fires require many firefighters to extinguish, leaving fewer resources for other calls, fire officials said.

People are encouraged to be extremely careful with open flames or heated objects — such as vehicle mufflers — and make sure adequate firefighting equipment is available.