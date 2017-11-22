Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for more information about a reported incident over the weekend where someone allegedly shot a pellet gun at a south-side home.

According to a written release issued Wednesday, police were called to a home on Brown Street just before midnight on Nov. 18. A man had told officers that this house was shot at, resulting in two holes in his front window.

The man reportedly told police that he heard two loud bangs against his window, ran to the front door and saw a light-coloured minivan driving past his residence.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.