Three charged after south-side assault

Thunder Bay police have charged three people with aggravated assault after an incident on Thunder Bay's south side early Wednesday morning.

According to a written statement, police were called to the 400 block of Georgia Street at around 4 a.m. on March 21 and transported a male victim to the Thunder Bay Health Sciences Centre, where he was treated for his injuries and later discharged.

Two accused were arrested and charged with aggravated assault. However, police said they were looking for a third suspect.

Later Thursday, police said the third person — a 21-year-old male — was arrested by uniform patrol officers, and charged with aggravated assault. He remains in custody pending a Friday court appearance.