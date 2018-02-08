Thunder Bay police say they were called to a home on the city's north side Wednesday evening about a possible gunshot reportedly heard from an upstairs apartment.

Police said officers arrived at the residence on the 400 block of Queen Street at around 9:20 p.m and evacuated the building's main floor apartment.

According to a media release issued Thursday, the Emergency Task Unit arrived on-scene and used a bullhorn to communicate with the occupant of the apartment.

A 24-year-old man exited the building at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to police, and was taken into custody without incident. He faces, what police described as, weapons-related charges.

Police said officers seized a firearm in the home during a subsequent search and confirmed there were no other people in the apartment.

The Criminal Investigations Branch continues to investigating the case.