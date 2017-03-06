Proposed changes to parking at Prince Arthur's Landing in Thunder Bay, Ont., may be unpopular, but they are necessary, according to the city.

General Manager of Development Services Mark Smith said a public meeting last week showed the city that many want to continue the trend of free parking at the waterfront, along with unrestricted time.

Smith said that may not be possible, considering a hotel is scheduled to open at the waterfront in 2018, and some of the current space will no longer be available.

"When we look at 2018 and beyond, that's when we would be looking at implementing whatever direction we receive," said Smith. "Our goal is to make sure that we have the right amount of parking, and the right type of parking, short versus long-term, at the right location."

Smith said any changes made to parking at the waterfront would be over the "long term", starting in 2018. He said city council would need to approve any changes.

The city is considering a proposal to bring paid parking to Prince Arthur's Landing, along with time restrictions.

He said comments received from the public at a meeting last week will be taken into consideration.

"That will form an important component of our report to council, which we will be bringing later this summer, on how we approach the management of parking down at Prince Arthur's Landing," he said.