Thunder Bay waterfront lawsuit almost settled - three years later

A lawsuit involving the developer and a contractor at Thunder Bay's waterfront could wrap up this month - nearly three years after it was launched.

Manshield Construction served Gisele MacDonald, the developer of the Allure Condominium project, with a statement of claim in 2015, stating it was owed $1.5 million - alleging breach of trust.

The condominium project at Prince Arthur's Landing in Thunder Bay, as shown under construction in 2014. (Josh Lynn/CBC) Manshield said it had an agreement to get paid from deposits made on the condominiums - with a sale value of over $20 million. Nearly all of the units were sold in the Allure building.

Construction on the condominiums started in early 2013, with the first tenants moving in at the end of 2014.

According to the statement of claim, the contractor said there was an agreement, to receive up to $2.5 million from sales of the condo units. Manshield said it received just over $1 million, and that additional funds were available to top up what it was paid.

Also mentioned in the lawsuit, is another part of the agreement involving a $6.5 million construction lien on the building which has been dropped by Manshield.

The original decision on the lawsuit was reserved, however lawyers who were originally named in the statement of claim have been dropped from the suit.

The matter will be in court on June 28.