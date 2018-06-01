Thunder Bay waterfront lawsuit almost settled - three years later
Contractor alleges developer withheld funds
A lawsuit involving the developer and a contractor at Thunder Bay's waterfront could wrap up this month - nearly three years after it was launched.
- Marriott Hotel construction gets underway at Prince Arthur's Landing
- Thunder Bay waterfront hotel project hit by construction liens
Manshield Construction served Gisele MacDonald, the developer of the Allure Condominium project, with a statement of claim in 2015, stating it was owed $1.5 million - alleging breach of trust.
Construction on the condominiums started in early 2013, with the first tenants moving in at the end of 2014.
According to the statement of claim, the contractor said there was an agreement, to receive up to $2.5 million from sales of the condo units. Manshield said it received just over $1 million, and that additional funds were available to top up what it was paid.
Also mentioned in the lawsuit, is another part of the agreement involving a $6.5 million construction lien on the building which has been dropped by Manshield.
The original decision on the lawsuit was reserved, however lawyers who were originally named in the statement of claim have been dropped from the suit.
The matter will be in court on June 28.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.