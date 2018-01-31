The Ontario government is pledging a little over $6 million for waterfront development projects in Thunder Bay, Ont., including $5 million to help the Thunder Bay Art Gallery realize its dream of moving to a new location.

The funding, from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, was announced by Premier Kathleen Wynne at a press conference in Thunder Bay on Wednesday.

"Thunder Bay's waterfront has come so far already, it is exciting that we are taking the next steps in building a truly unique experience for locals and visitors alike," Wynne stated in a media release.

"Our investment in Prince Arthur's Landing, including giving people a chance to see extraordinary art by Indigenous and Northwestern Ontario artists, will celebrate Thunder Bay's history as a transportation hub and make the waterfront an even more exciting place for everyone."

In addition to the funding for the art gallery, the province pledged $1 million to the City of Thunder Bay, so that the municipality can make improvements to Prince Arthur's Landing, including boardwalk improvements, and site preparations for the proposed new gallery.

Sharon Godwin, director of the Thunder Bay Art Gallery, speaks at the news conference where $5M in provincial funding was pledged to help the gallery move to a new location on the waterfront. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Some money was also promised to help with plans for a former coast guard vessel, recently returned to Thunder Bay.

The Lakehead Transportation Museum Society will get $150,000 to help turn the Alexander Henry into a transportation museum.

The announcement was made at Pool 6, where the historic boat is now docked.