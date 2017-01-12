Thunder Bay residents can expect to temporarily put the snow shovels aside and get out the lighter jackets for the rest of January, according to Environment Canada.
Geoff Coulson, a meteorologist with the weather service, said forecasts are showing daytime high temperatures warmer than average for the rest of the month, with mainly clear skies.
"The cold air will move out and we are looking at temperatures moderating to more seasonal values for Saturday," he said.
"In fact somewhat milder than normal conditions expected to start Sunday."
Normal highs for the middle of January in Thunder Bay are around –10 C. Forecasts into next week posted on Thursday predicted highs just below 0 C.
"It's still going to be below freezing, it is January in Thunder Bay," Coulson said. "But we are looking at temperatures that would be little bit milder than normal for this time of year."
As for the snow that fell on Thunder Bay throughout the day Tuesday, Coulson said a number of different readings showed the city got between 18 and 21 centimetres.
