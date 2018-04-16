Skip to Main Content
Female suspect with knives charged after threatening security guard, says Thunder Bay police

Female suspect with knives charged after threatening security guard, says Thunder Bay police

Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they have charged a 24-year-old woman with robbery and carrying a concealed weapon after police were called to the Wal-Mart on Dawson Road on Friday.

Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they have charged a 24-year-old woman, who was carrying multiple knives, after she threatened to stab a security officer at the Walmart on Dawson Road on Friday evening.

Police said they arrived at the Walmart on Friday just after 5 p.m. and found two security officers struggling with a female who was on the ground outside the store.

According to a written statement on Monday, when the female suspect was confronted about the theft, she stated that she had a knife and threatened to stab the security officer.

After searching the female, officers found a number of knives in her possession.

The 24-year-old woman was charged with robbery and carrying a concealed weapon

She appeared in court over the weekend and was remanded into custody.

