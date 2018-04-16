Female suspect with knives charged after threatening security guard, says Thunder Bay police

Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they have charged a 24-year-old woman, who was carrying multiple knives, after she threatened to stab a security officer at the Walmart on Dawson Road on Friday evening.

Police said they arrived at the Walmart on Friday just after 5 p.m. and found two security officers struggling with a female who was on the ground outside the store.

According to a written statement on Monday, when the female suspect was confronted about the theft, she stated that she had a knife and threatened to stab the security officer.

After searching the female, officers found a number of knives in her possession.

The 24-year-old woman was charged with robbery and carrying a concealed weapon

She appeared in court over the weekend and was remanded into custody.