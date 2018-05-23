The first candidates for the position of school board trustee have filed nomination papers in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Karl Skogstad and Dwayne Radbourne have both filed to run as a trustee for Lakehead Public Schools, or the Lakehead District School Board.

In the municipal election, Naomi Abotossaway has filed to run for the Current River ward, while Tracey MacKinnon has filed in the McKellar ward.

Candidates have until 2 p.m. on July 27 to file for the municipal election.

Voting day is October 22.