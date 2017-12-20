A former investment advisor in Thunder Bay, Ont., is banned from practicing in the industry, and also faces a half a million dollar fine.

Vance Hoshizaki had a hearing with the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), with the decision handed down on December 13.

The IIROC said Hoshizaki worked as the Branch Manager at Assante Capital Management Ltd, and had worked in the financial securities industry for more than 30 years. He had also worked at Equion Securities, the predecessor firm of Assante, since January 1997. He was terminated by Assante on June 17, 2013.

The hearing details for Hoshizaki said he collected approximately $536,000 from multiple clients that he invested in private businesses. The money was never put on the books at the firm, nor has he returned or accounted for the money that was given to him by clients.

The IIROC said in its findings that Hoshizaki raised money from 14 clients to operate an automotive service business, and then placed all of the proceeds into a private company that he controlled.

The other incident involving Hoshizaki is when he raised money through three clients to put into his private company for running his personal online trading business. He also used some money to pay his personal debts or expenses.

The panel investigating Hoshizaki said the conduct was premeditated, took place over a long period of time, and lost the money of his clients. He also misled the IIROC, until bank records were obtained. The 'schemes' were referred to as 'ponziesque'.

Hoshizaki will also have to pay costs of $20,000. The IIROC admits Hoshizaki does not have money to pay the fine, but said it will still act as a deterrent.