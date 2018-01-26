A report released Thursday by the United Way in Thunder Bay, Ont., found that Indigenous people in the city were the most likely to be affected by racism and discrimination.

The Community Report on Racism and Discrimination heard from 1,641 people, who responded to either an online or telephone survey.

People were asked a wide variety of questions, including if they'd ever been subjected to racist comments or actions, where that happened and what could be done to counter the problem, says Sandra Albertson, the director of community impact for the United Way in Thunder Bay.

The majority of respondents, 79 per cent, said they were concerned about racism in the city, and 71 per cent felt that Indigenous people were the most likely to experience discrimintation.

Sandra Albertson, the director of Community Impact for the United Way in Thunder Bay, Ont., says people should educate themselves in order to be more comfortable speaking out against racism. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

However, it is encouraging, said Albertson, that 96 per cent of the people surveyed said they would be comfortable interacting with a doctor, lawyer or teacher who is a different ethnicity or sexual orientation.

People said they were most often affected by racism in public places, such as stores, banks, restaurants and on the streets, she said.

When people were asked if they felt racism was a serious issue "over 80 or 90 per cent said yes, it's a serious issue, but when asked are you comfortable confronting it, or speaking out against it, only 66 per cent of the respondents said yes," she explained.

For the city to move forward, everyone needs to learn more, and speak out when they see prejudice happening, said Albertson.

'That isn't appropriate'

"So when you hear someone saying a racial slur, saying something derogatory, say 'you know what, that isn't appropriate'."

She's urging people to educate themselves "so that when you speak out you actually have some knowledge so that you can actually provide people with a true picture, rather than relying on myths and things that aren't true."

The United Way is also hoping to create positive change in the community through Diversity Counts, a new project aiming to build relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people and organizations, with a heavy emphasis on youth engagement.

Helping to coordinate the project is Sage Laliberte, the United Way's Indigenous liaison intern.

Sage Laliberte, the Indigenous liaison intern for the United Way in Thunder Bay, Ont., says there are many groups working to fight racism in the city and she hopes to help them find creative new ways of collaborating on the issue. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

Many groups in the city are already working on ending racism, she said "but a lot of it is in silos so what we're trying to do is get people together to collaborate, build new partnerships, work together."

Laliberte, who is optimistic that racism in Thunder Bay can be overcome, said people should approach the issue with an open mind, and spirt.

"I feel like people have to be a little less serious about it and join together and find creative ways to combat racism and be lighthearted about it."