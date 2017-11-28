A group of women from Thunder Bay, Ont. say they are still stranded in Bali after Mount Agung erupted on the main Indonesian island of Java this past weekend.

Erika Maki said she and a group of ladies from northwestern Ontario have been stuck in Bali for the past two days and are waiting word from officials at the airline for the go-ahead.

"On the 26th in the evening at 11 p.m. we were told to go to the airport and everything was still good from what I believed," Maki said, "I got to the airport and was told to come back...I came back and basically the whole airport was being closed."

Maki said when she returned to the airport for the second time she could see flights being cancelled one by one.

She and a group of ladies went on a trip to Bali with One Woman — a global social enterprise that helps women and girls around the world achieve their dreams and full potential.

Erika Maki (far right) in Bali travelling with a group of woman mainly from Thunder Bay, Ont. (Erika Maki)

Maki said she is currently staying at a hotel which is about 70 kilometres away from the volcano, on the other side of the island.

"On this side of the island people are doing their day to day thing and they are taking very good care of the tourist," Maki said.

With no signs of immediate danger, Maki said she and her fellow travellers have been told to stay stay close to the hotel.

"There are a few Canadians on our flight and we sort of hung together and basically just hung here and watched the television to see any news," Maki said

She said the day before the volcanic eruption, her and her travel group hiked up the mountain beside Mount Agung and was able to see first hand all the little communities nearby.

"There are quite a few people that have been displaced and no news for them anytime soon, that they were going to be able to go home," Maki said.

She said she's thankful that the hotel has Internet service, as she was able to connect with her family to let them know she's safe.